SECP issues fraud alert

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday warned the general public against investing in any fraudulent investment schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives.

The commission clarified that mere registration of a company does not authorise it to solicit deposits from the general public or offer investment schemes. SECP noticed that a company namely "Alliance in Motion Global (Private) Limited," is offering various packages to attract the public to its unlawful business activities of multi-level marketing (MLM), in violation of clauses of the memorandum of association.

The directors of the company include Raymond Asperin, Eduardo Cabantog, and Ahmad Muhammad. Raising un-authorised deposits from the general public and indulging in referral marketing, MLM, pyramid, and ponzi schemes are unlawful activities in terms of the explanation of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017. SECP cautioned and advised the general public not to invest in any such illegal investment schemes offered by the aforementioned company.