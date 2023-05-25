Bangladeshi envoy visits TDAP

KARACHI: The chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) M. Zubair Motiwala discussed ways to enhance the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh in a meeting with Bangladeshi envoy Ruhul Amin Siddiqui at TDAP office on Wednesday, a statement said. Both parties agreed to enhance the existing trade volume between the two countries. Motiwala also expressed his gratitude for the support of the high commissioner for exchange of information related to trade between the two countries.

The bilateral trade has remained in favour of Pakistan with a trade surplus of $521 million in the year 2020, However, the trade volume during the period has been inclining from $704 million in 2016 to $834 million in 2019, except in 2020 when it declined to $645 million, which is believed to be the economic effect of Covid-19. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks and exchange of souvenirs.