Gold gains Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs600 per tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs237,800 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs514 to Rs203,875. In the international market, gold rates increased by $23 to $1,982 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.