Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar to a fourth straight session in the open market on Wednesday, hitting a new low amid a high demand and low supply of the greenback, dealers said. The domestic currency was trading at 309 per dollar, down from 308 on Tuesday, according to the rates reported by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. The local unit dropped by 1 rupee during the session.
The rupee, however, stayed almost flat in the interbank market, ending at 287.13 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 287.15. “There is still pressure on the rupee in the open market trade. The interbank rate is managed administratively, but the open market rates sharply increased and were quoted as high as 318 in some locations,” said a currency dealer. The gap between the interbank and open markets’ rates has widened to 21.87 rupees. There is a significant demand for the dollars in the open market because of the needs of travellers during the summer vacation, pilgrims as the Hajj flights have begun and demand from businesses since some imports are funded through open markets.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday warned the general public against...
KARACHI: The chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan M. Zubair Motiwala discussed ways to enhance...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs600 per tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that...
London: Britain´s annual inflation rate struck a 13-month low in April, official data showed Wednesday, but remains...
LAHORE: Governments implement austerity measures when their large public debt increases the risk of default or the...
KARACHI: Valued added textile exporters sought government attention on Wednesday, saying the industry was on the verge...