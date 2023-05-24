ACE seizes Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s Rs380m secret assets

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has seized secret assets of Rs380 million from former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti, it has been learnt.

According to sources, shares of worth Rs100 million were seized from Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mill and of worth 280 million from Ghotki Sugar Mill.According to the ACE, assets in the form of sugar bags have been sized.

It is pertinent to mention that a case had been registered by the ACE Rawalpindi against Muhammad Khan Bhatti. According to the anti-corruption department, Bhatti invested Rs30 crore obtained through bribery by buying sugar stocks.

The ACE Rawalpindi had constituted an inquiry and registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti.The accused had purchased Rs300 worth of sugar from Alliance Sugar Mill Ghotki.