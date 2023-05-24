2m women live with fistula in developing countries

LAHORE: The International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF) spotlights global resolve to end obstetric fistula by 2030 as an estimated two million women live with fistula in the developing countries.

‘As an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 women still live with fistula in Pakistan, it requires a paradigm shift in our thinking to realise the goal of ending fistula by 2030,’ said Dr Nayyar Sultana addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club Tuesday.

Dr Khalil Ahmed from Lahore General Hospital, Dr Farooq Malik from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr Wajid Ali from Mayo Hospital were also present. Obstetric fistula is a condition that causes suffering and isolation to at least two million poor and marginalised women worldwide.

Recognising the gravity of the challenge and to give a high-level importance to this miserable condition, Dr Sultana said the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Fistula Foundation celebrates this day on 23rd May every year as International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF) under this year’s theme ‘20 years on: Progress but not enough - Act now to end fistula by 2030’.

Dr Farooq Malik said it is a devastating childbirth injury to women who experience it, usually fatal to unborn babies (90 per cent of cases end in stillbirth) But now here’s the encouraging news ‘Not only treatable but preventable’.

He said fistula could be prevented when women get timely maternity care.Dr Khalil Ahmad said community empowerment and participation were key to successfully address the determinants of maternal mortality and morbidity and ensure the use of fistula prevention and treatment services by women their families.

He demanded the government formulate policies to end maternal death in line with SDGs targets 2030 through following steps: training of competent, skilled midwives to be posted in every BHU & THQ; career structure of midwives, increment in their salaries and providing a service structure; activation of BHU and THQ hospitals and provision of free basic and emergency obstetric care to all pregnant women.