Managing trustee named

PESHAWAR: Professor Mulazim Hussain has been named the managing trustee of the Haideria Trust.A press release said the nomination was made at the meeting of the Board of Trustees convened at the central office of the trust which is reputed for welfare and educational activities and has been working in the city since long. The trustees proposed the name of Professor Mulazim Hussain for the position. The suggestion for nomination was approved unanimously. The managing trustee took oath of his office and presided over the meeting of the trust.