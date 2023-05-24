Kaghan valley road cleared up to Barawai area

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority on Tuesday cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to traffic up to Barawai. “We have cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road for all sorts of traffic till Barawai and most probably the entire artery would be reopened to traffic in the first week of June this year between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Javed Saifullah, the deputy director of National Highway Authority, told reporters.

He said that the main artery, which links KP with neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan, was blocked to traffic in November last year when the Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall.“We have started clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road after inclement weather spell come to normalcy and now tourists could move freely up to Barawai via Naran the hub of the commercial activities in the valley,” Saifullah said.

The NHA deputy director said that work was well in progress and all major glaciers were cut making the way forward. “We have been expecting that if the weather doesn’t turn inclement, the tourists could visit Babusar Top very shortly,” Saifullah said.