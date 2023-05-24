Arrest of cab driver’s killers demanded

BATKHELA: The local leaders of all the political parties on Tuesday asked the police and district administration to arrest the killers within a week or else they would launch a protest movement.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Haqooq-e-Tahaffuz Malakand, a conglomeration of all the political parties and traders’ unions, the leaders, including Ijaz Khan of Awami National Party, Ali Muhammad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana javed of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, councillors and former nazim said that taxi driver Muneer Khan alias Babu Sahib from Batkhela was brutally murdered in Mardan but the police were yet to arrest the accused.

They said that accused in the guise of passengers rented the taxi of Babu Sahib from Batkhela to Mardan some four days ago.They said the accused intoxicated the cab driver and took the precious items and the vehicle after killing him.

They complained that officials of district administration had even not visited the residence of the victim family to offer condolences on the gruesome murder of the poor cabdriver.The leaders asked the officials of Malakand district administration and Mardan police to arrest the accused within a week or else they launch a shutter down and wheel-jam strike for acceptance of their demands.

They also condemned the violence and arson on May 9 last and demanded the district administration to punish the accused involved in the torching of toll plaza on Swat Motorway or release the innocent people.