Addressing GBV: Call made to strengthen helplines for women

MANSEHRA: A two-day national conference organised by the Ministry of Human Rights and National Commission on Status of Women has stressed better coordination and improving services quality of the gender-based violence helplines in the country.

“The gender-based violence is often underreported and unrecognised and Helplines working to respond to such brutalities and injustices meted out to survivors should be well collaborated,”Nilofar Bakhtiar, the NCSW chairperson, said at the inaugural session of the conference.

The Ministry of Human Rights and the National Commission on Status of Women organised the conference in collaboration with the UN Population Fund and Rozan. The conference brought together managers and staff from Helplines including 1043 helpline, 1737 (VAW) and Pucaar 15 Helpline from Punjab, 1089 from Balochistan, Bolo helpline 0800-22227from KP and 1094 from Sindh to share regional experiences and support operations.

Nilofar Bakhtiar added and said Helplines working in all provinces and at the federal level must work together to respond to gender-based violence by providing services to survivors through strong collaboration in emergencies.

“My commission has been working on a national action plan for GBV issues so these helplines could work together under standard indicators, data and tools, “she said.

The representatives of UNFPA,UKaid and the High Commission of Canada also participated in the conference to pledge their support in establishing collaboration among the helpline. Mohammad Arif, Director, Ministry Of Human Rights, reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry to protect and uphold the human rights of everyone, especially women and girls facing any form of violence.

The participants said that in the country various emergency and GBV helplines were operational at the federal and provincial levels and their staff in most cases was the first responders to guide and link the survivors with the right services such as psychological first-aid to help heal trauma, health facilities, legal assistance, shelters as well as law enforcement agencies.

They emphasised specialized training for the social welfare workforce responding to GBV cases. The conference ‘BuildingSynergies between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls Concluded with a recommendation of the National Framework on Gender-BasedViolence for giving guidelines and setting minimum standards for Gender-BasedViolence response and referral services (Police, Health, Shelter, and helplines).