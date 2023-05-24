Establishment of temporary schools in Tirah valley discussed

PESHAWAR: A coordination meeting was held to discuss the establishment of 47 temporary schools in Tirah valley. Chaired by Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Director of the Complex Emergency Wing (CEW) and representatives from MSF INGO, Save the Children, Islamic Relief Pakistan, SRSP, and PRCS NGOs.

Janat Gul Afridi highlighted the significance of this project and emphasised the collaborative efforts required for its successful implementation. The DG PDMA expresses his gratitude to all the participants for their commitment. In a separate meeting, Iqtidar-ul-Mulk, Provincial Coordinator of the Glof -II UNDP Project, presented a comprehensive briefing to the director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. The discussion centered around the ongoing activities of the project and outlined its future plans. Iqtidar-ul-Mulk also provided an in-depth presentation on the project’s detailed studies.