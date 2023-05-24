PTI ex-MPA demands accountability

PESHAWAR: A former member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Javed Nasim on Tuesday said accountability was the need of the hour, not elections.

Javed Nasim was elected to the KP Assembly from Peshawar in the 2013 general election on the PTI ticket and was named parliamentary secretary as well. However, later he developed differences with the party leadership which became pronounced in 2018 Senate election.

Speaking at a press conference, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan staged protest rallies to oppose the appointment of General Asim Munir as chief of army staff.

He said people in the developed world respect armed forces for their sacrifices but in Pakistan the PTI workers damaged state properties after their leaders instigated them against the security forces.

The former lawmaker accused the PTI of introducing and promoting the politics of mudslinging in the country and parliament.Javed Nasim said not a single person holding dual nationality should be spared if found involved in the ransacking of the public properties on May 9.

He said the sisters of Imran Khan and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser should be subjected to a probe for allegedly making huge assets during their government.Javed Naim demanded a third party audit of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.The former legislator expressed lack of confidence in the judiciary, alleging that the judges were biased.