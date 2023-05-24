Man held for sexually assaulting girl in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a girl here on Tuesday.According to police, Mohammad Sheeraz brought a girl from Rawalpindi to tie the knot with her but left her alone and managed to flee after sexually assaulting her at a hotel.

A police party led by Lari Adda police sub-inspector on a tip- off followed the accused and arrested him.According to police, the accused belonged to the Dhodial Shanai Bala area and settled in Rawalpindi for the job. During his stay in Rawalpindi, they said, the man trapped the girl and brought her here managed to flee after assaulting her.

The police after lodging an FIR started an investigation. Meanwhile, the police have established separate desks at four police stations in Mansehra to deal only with women’s complaints.

A press release issued by the police department said that District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi ordered the establishment of the women’s help desks at City and Saddar police stations in Mansehra, Balakot and Shinkiari.

“In our society, women complainants cannot comfortably communicate their ordeals to men police personnel and in order to escape such situations special desks are established at four police stations,” Afridi said.He said such desks for women’s complaints would also be set up at the rest of the police stations across the district gradually.