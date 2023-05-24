US sanctions N Korea over ‘malicious cyber activity’

WASHINGTON: The US government on Tuesday announced new sanctions on North Korean groups for what is said was the use of hackers to raise money for Pyongyang´s weapons programmes.
The targets of the sanctions “generate revenue by stealing funds from global financial institutions and other entities,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
North Korea deploys thousands of tech workers abroad who engage in “malicious cyber activities that support the... government,” a Treasury Department statement said. Four organisations were sanctioned, including the Pyongyang University of Automation, and the Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company, which the agency said controls workers deployed to Russia and Laos.
The other two organisations are the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau, an offensive cyber tactics unit which is subordinate to North Korea´s premier intelligence bureau, and the 110th Research Center, which has targeted media and defence companies in South Korea, it said.
