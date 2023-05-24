Dutch to hold US firm liable for ‘forever chemicals’

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government said on Tuesday that it would hold US multinational 3M, the maker of Post-it and Scotch tape, responsible for damages caused by “forever chemicals” in the Western Scheldt river.

The company had already agreed last year to a settlement of 571 million euros ($582 million) with the Belgian region of Flanders over the PFAS chemical discharges around its Zwijndrecht plant, near the Belgian city of Antwerp.

The Dutch government said in a statement on Tuesday that the chemicals had caused financial damage to fishermen and raised concerns among residents of the Dutch province of Zeeland, where the Scheldt flows into the North Sea.