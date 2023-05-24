Russia extends WSJ reporter´s detention till August 30

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday extended by three months the detention of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal journalist who was arrested in March for alleged spying, a charge he denies.

Gershkovich´s pre-trial detention was due to expire on May 29 and the hearing in Moscow to extend the term was held behind closed doors. “The court granted the investigator´s request to extend the... detention until August 30,” state-run agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the court press service. Moscow says the sensitivity of the espionage charges means the trial must be held in private and court documents are not being made public.