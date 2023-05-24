 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Ex-minister found guilty in Austrian govt contract graft

By AFP
May 24, 2023

VIENNA: Former Austrian minister Sophie Karmasin was on Tuesday handed a 15-month suspended jail sentence over illegal deals restricting competition for government contracts, a Vienna court spokesman told AFP. The case is one of many stemming from Austria´s Ibizagate scandal, which triggered a sprawling investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors and led to conservative Sebastian Kurz stepping down as chancellor in 2021.