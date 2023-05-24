S Arabia executes man over weapons training abroad

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed a man convicted of receiving weapons training in an unidentified “enemy country”, state media reported, the latest in a spate of death penalty cases involving terrorism.
Since May 2, the Gulf kingdom has executed seven terrorism convicts, all but one in the eastern region where the Shiite minority is concentrated. There have been 36 executions so far this year, according to an AFP tally based on state media reports.
WASHINGTON: The US government on Tuesday announced new sanctions on North Korean groups for what is said was the use...
OTTAWA: China sought to interfere in Canada´s last two elections but failed to sway the outcome, a top official...
LONDON: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing further potential police investigations into the...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to “prevent violations of the state border”...
NEW YORK: A frustrated-looking Donald Trump appeared in a New York court via video-link on Tuesday to be informed by a...
TAIPEI: Taiwan´s last known survivor of Japan´s wartime sexual slavery has died at the age of 92, the island´s...