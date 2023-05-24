S Arabia executes man over weapons training abroad

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed a man convicted of receiving weapons training in an unidentified “enemy country”, state media reported, the latest in a spate of death penalty cases involving terrorism.

Since May 2, the Gulf kingdom has executed seven terrorism convicts, all but one in the eastern region where the Shiite minority is concentrated. There have been 36 executions so far this year, according to an AFP tally based on state media reports.