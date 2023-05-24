Australian man found dead in Kazakhstan mountains

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: An Australian tourist who was missing for three days in mountains in Kazakhstan has been found dead, authorities in the Central Asian country said on Tuesday.

Police said it found the body of Jake Michael Herd, born in 1995, near Big Almaty Lake in the Tian Shan mountains at an altitude of around 2,500 metres (8,200 feet).

Rescuers said he showed no signs of a violent death and that he was found with all personal belongings. The rescue operation was carried out in wind, rain and snow, they added.