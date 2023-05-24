Commissioner orders LDA to facilitate business community

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the LDA officers to facilitate businessmen and entrepreneurs under "Ease of Doing Business".

He passed these directions while chairing a meeting of Planning and Design Committee here on Tuesday. Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and related directors gave briefing to the Commissioner Lahore.

The commissioner said that the places reserved for the parking should be strictly used for parking purposes only. Rooftop gardening and greenery on newly approved cases should be ensured at every cost, he added. He said that LDA and TEPA rules should be strictly followed and the monitoring of land use of cases approved by the committee should be ensured. Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, CEO MCL Ali Bukhari, Chief Tepa Mazhar Hussain Khan and Directors of respective towns were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhilem Commissioner Lahore has directed to verify the total number of inoperative water filtration plants of all departments in Lahore division. He said that certified figures of total water filtration plants in Lahore, active and inactive should be provided to him as soon as possible. He said that non-functioning water filtration plants can be fixed by philanthropic individuals and organisations. Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that there were a total of 1,218 water filtration plants in Lahore out of which 282 were inactive. It was informed in the briefing that Wasa, MCL, C&W, Municipalities Dept, Punjab Abb-e-Pak Authority have plants in Lahore. He said that PAPA should provide the certified data of Lahore division.