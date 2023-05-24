GCU to set up Miyawaki Garden in main campus

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore is all set to establish Miyawaki Garden at its main campus. In a social media post, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi thanked a leading oil marketing company CEO Mr Mehmat Celepoglu on approving the establishment of a Miyawaki forest of 8 Kanal at GCU Main Campus spread over 43,560 square feet where 11,000 plants will be planted by the Miyawaki technique, along with Urban Foresting of 1,000 grown-up plants.

The VC said that Miyawaki Garden would help in reducing the noise and pollution in this area, with 12,000 plants at main campus in total from this initiative alone. He added the project would formally kick off on 1st June, 2023.