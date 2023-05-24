LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Department promoted 21 Station Coordinators of BPS-14 to Tehsil Rescue and Safety Officer in BPS-16 on regular basis. The decision was made on basis of the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and these officers have been posted against the vacant posts of Tehsil Rescue & Safety Officers in Punjab.
A motorcyclist was killed by a speeding car in the Kahna area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muaz....
Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested six drug dealers in joint operations. Utilising live...
LAHORE: The accused wanted in 70 cases of robbery was seriously injured by his accomplices in the Millat Park police...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the LDA officers to facilitate businessmen...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore is all set to establish Miyawaki Garden at its main campus. In a social...
LAHORE:The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences Board of Governors was held under the chairmanship of...