Wednesday May 24, 2023
By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2023

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Department promoted 21 Station Coordinators of BPS-14 to Tehsil Rescue and Safety Officer in BPS-16 on regular basis. The decision was made on basis of the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and these officers have been posted against the vacant posts of Tehsil Rescue & Safety Officers in Punjab.