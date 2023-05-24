Health screening of 200,000 cops in final stage

LAHORE:The health screening of more than 200,000 police personnel is in the final stage of completion across the province. The treatment of police personnel suffering from various diseases, including hepatitis B and C, blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye and other diseases identified in the health screening is underway with the cooperation of the Health Department.
The officers of the Health Department said that screening of 64 percent of the police force has been completed and the screening of the remaining force would also be completed soon. The health screening process of the employees serving in the Central Police Office would also be started this month.
