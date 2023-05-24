New house bought for martyred cop’s family

LAHORE:An amount of Rs13.5 million has been released to the family of Shaheed Constable Rahat Saleem of Rajanpur police for the purchase of a new house. The new house was bought in Dera Ghazi Khan Colony equipped with basic facilities as per their choice. Constable Rahat Saleem of the elite police force Rajanpur was martyred a few months ago in an encounter with dacoits.