LAHORE:On the 14th annual Urs of Founder of International Na’at Council Al-Haj Pir Syed Mahboob-ul-Hasan Gillani Qadri Chishti Warsi, a Mehfil-e-Milad and Mehfil-e-Sama is being organised after Isha prayers today (Wednesday) under the supervision of Sajjada Nasheen Aastana Aliya Warsia Pir Syed Husnain Mahboob Gillani and patronage of Syed Umar Mahboob Gillani. Renowned Naat Khawans will attend the event while Shahbaz Hussain and Fayyaz Hussain will present Qawwali.