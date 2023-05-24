Zimbabwe Select thrash Shaheens in 4th match

LAHORE: Zimbabwe Select thrashed Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets to claim the fourth game to take 3-1 lead in the six-match series at Harare. Zimbabwe Select’s one down batter Craig Ervine and opener Joylord Gumbie overshadowed the brilliance of Pakistan batter Omair Yousuf with match winning centuries.

Ervine cracked 161 runs while Gumbie’s 111 runs innings eclipsed Omair Yousuf’s 153 runs which helped Pakistan Shaheens set a massive target of 296 runs against Zimbabwe Select on Tuesday. Zimbabwe overhauled the target with ease getting 299 runs for the loss of three wickets in 47.3 overs.

Ervine and Gumbie together hammered 32 boundaries, including three to the maximum that came off the former’s bat. They scored 277 for the second wicket. Both these players went back to the pavilion when Zimbabwe Select had reached 285 runs.