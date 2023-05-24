Wapda, Army off to winning start

ISLAMABAD: Favourites Wapda got off to a strong start in the 34th National Games’ Team event, beating Islamabad 2-0 here at the PTF Complex Tuesday. Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan beat the upcoming junior Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-1. Muhammad Abid then defeated Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the tie. Strong PAF team blanked Navy 2-0 to get their campaign underway. Muhammad Shoaib defeated Taimur Malik 6-0, 6-0 and Abbas Khan beat Noufil Malik 6-1, 6-0. KPK overwhelmed Punjab 2-0. Barkatullah beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-0 and Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3. Second seed Army beat HEC 2-0. Abdullah Adnan beat Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-2, and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-1.

In the women's team event, favourites Wapda beat PAF 2-0. Pakistan No.1 Sarah Ibrahim Khan beat Shiza Sajid 6-0, 6-1, and Ushna Suhail beat Zainab Ali Naqvi 6-0, 6-0. In the second tie of the day, Islamabad beat KPK 2-0. Kainat Ali beat Oreen 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-0. Mahvish Chishtie then beat Maryam 6-0, 6-0 to complete a comfortable win.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF conveyed his appreciation to the PTF Management and BTA for conducting the event in a highly professional manner. He also lauded the efforts of the PTF Management for conducting the Opening Ceremony in a very befitting style commensurate with the prestigious 34th National Games event. He wished everyone all the best with the hope that some excellent tennis will be witnessed.

The official opening ceremony was held Tuesday morning, which was attended by all the teams, officials, and tennis enthusiasts. Justice Ejaz Yousaf, President Balochistan Tennis Association (BTA) was the chief guest.