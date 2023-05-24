Recuperating Woods withdraws from US Open

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods ruled himself out on Tuesday of playing in the US Open as he recovers from right ankle surgery, organisers said.

The 47-year-old 15-time major champion -- which includes three US Open crowns -- underwent further surgery in April on his ankle, which was severely injured in a car accident in 2021.

The US Open, the third of the four majors, runs June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club´s North Course. Woods most recently competed at the Masters in April but he withdrew early in the third round and it was then decided that he would undergo another operation.

"Tiger Woods, who won this championship in 2000, 2002 and 2008, has withdrawn as an exempt player while still recovering from his recent surgery," read the statement from organisers.

Woods battled to make the cut at Augusta National but was visibly limping at times on the storied course where he has won five times. Woods has competed in just five tournaments since his February 2021 car crash near Los Angeles, completing 72 holes only twice.

He played four rounds in his surprise return to golf at last year´s Masters and at the Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in February. He reiterated at Riviera that his competitive schedule would be extremely limited, saying he hoped to play in all four majors and perhaps "a couple" of other events. At Augusta he acknowledged that he wonders each time he plays the Masters if it will be his last time there.