Anti-doping team to conduct tests in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Authority of Pakistan (ADOP) working under the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with prior approval of the Executive Board (EB) has finally decided to conduct random dope tests during the 34th National Games with a five-member team already left for Quetta.

‘The News’ has learnt that with the cooperation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), it has been decided that around 20 to 25 tests will be conducted during the next ten days.

“The POA has provided 20 kits for the random tests while the rest of the kits will be managed by the PSB. It is believed that around 20 to 25 tests will be conducted during the next ten days.

The tests are all the more important considering the fact that no top level national or international event is authentic unless and until athletes have the fear of tests and offer themselves for these at any time,” an ADOP member, when contacted, said.

The uncertainty was prevailing as to whether at all dope tests will be conducted during the Games. The matter however was resolved during a recent meeting held between PSB Director General Shoiab Khoso and POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood.

“For the transparency of the Games, it is a must to conduct dope tests according to the laid down WADA rules. The international anti-doping agency is very strict in this regard. Secondly, no record can be termed authentic unless that particular event gets the WADA’s approval. Say if Arshad Nadeem goes on to create an Asian or world record during the National Games, his record only gets authenticity if it is backed by the WADA,” the official said.

All these tests will be sent to the WADA-approved laboratory for testing in due course. Usually, the best athletes or the one who breaks any record undergoes the dope tests. “We have the same plans where the best or the one who puts in outstanding performance would undergo these tests.”

Meanwhile, the PSB Governing Body has already given a go-ahead to restructure the ADOP under the prevailing WADA rules. WADA has recently raised concerns over the delay in the restructuring of ADOP, adding that no compliance with WADA Code can have consequences on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September 2023.

The matter regarding restructuring of the ADOP was placed before the Board’s meeting which was unanimously approved. ADOP’s organisational structure and TORs were also amended before approval.

The following structure of the ADOP has been approved. This includes Governing Body and Operational Body.

The Governing Body will have Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination as its Patron-in-Chief. The members will include Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Representative of Pakistan Olympic Association, Chairman ADOP, Chief Financial Advisor (CFAO) of the Administrative Ministry, Expert from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), a member from a Provincial Sports Board (rotation basis).