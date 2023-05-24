Accusation of favouritism in weightlifters trials

KARACHI: Sindh’s weightlifters have been denied participation in the National Games. “A huge injustice was done to all the weightlifters of Sindh,” alleged M Amir, Secretary Sindh Weightlifting Association while talking to ‘The News’.

He alleged that the Sindh team's trials were conducted by a certain group without conveying any date, place and time for the trials to the weightlifters. “They selected their favorite athletes and announced the provincial team for the national games,” Amir alleged. “We strongly condemn this action of the specific group and request the Sports Minister to take immediate notice of this issue,” said Amir.