Accusation of favouritism in weightlifters trials

KARACHI: Sindh’s weightlifters have been denied participation in the National Games. “A huge injustice was done to all the weightlifters of Sindh,” alleged M Amir, Secretary Sindh Weightlifting Association while talking to ‘The News’.
He alleged that the Sindh team's trials were conducted by a certain group without conveying any date, place and time for the trials to the weightlifters. “They selected their favorite athletes and announced the provincial team for the national games,” Amir alleged. “We strongly condemn this action of the specific group and request the Sports Minister to take immediate notice of this issue,” said Amir.
LAHORE: Zimbabwe Select thrashed Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets to claim the fourth game to take 3-1 lead in the...
ISLAMABAD: Favourites Wapda got off to a strong start in the 34th National Games’ Team event, beating Islamabad 2-0...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has developed into La Liga´s most devastating player on the pitch while...
BEIRUT: Asian Football Confederation president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, said the body wanted to host...
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods ruled himself out on Tuesday of playing in the US Open as he recovers from right ankle...
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Authority of Pakistan working under the Pakistan Sports Board with prior approval of the...