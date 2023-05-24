West Indies batter Thomas suspended for match-fixing

PARIS: West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally banned for match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.
Thomas, 33, who has represented his country in all three formats, has been charged with breaching rules by three governing bodies. "The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has charged West Indies player Devon Thomas with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said.
Thomas, has been named in the West Indies´ squad for next month´s one-day series with the UAE. "CWI (Cricket West Indies) is not directly involved in the process but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC ACU in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport," the body said. "In collaboration with ICC and the West Indies Players´ Association (WIPA), CWI remains committed to sensitizing and educating our players and officials on anti-corruption in sports," it added.
LAHORE: Zimbabwe Select thrashed Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets to claim the fourth game to take 3-1 lead in the...
ISLAMABAD: Favourites Wapda got off to a strong start in the 34th National Games’ Team event, beating Islamabad 2-0...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has developed into La Liga´s most devastating player on the pitch while...
BEIRUT: Asian Football Confederation president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, said the body wanted to host...
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods ruled himself out on Tuesday of playing in the US Open as he recovers from right ankle...
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Authority of Pakistan working under the Pakistan Sports Board with prior approval of the...