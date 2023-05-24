Akram Cheema made Karachi PTI president

Muhammad Akram Cheema, a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, has been appointed as president of the party’s Karachi division. The notification was issued by PTI Sindh General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi following the approval of party chief Imran Khan.

Cheema was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-239 Korangi in 2018. His appointment as PTI Karachi president is being praised for taking on new organisational responsibilities.

Jatoi hoped that Cheema would play a vital role in strengthening the party during these challenging times. It is expected that he would contribute to making the party stronger in the face of the current difficulties.