Lawyers continue boycott of courts, demand transfer of Malir judge

Lawyers continued their boycott of the legal proceedings across the city on Tuesday, demanding removal of a district and sessions judge of Malir.

Legal work remained suspended at the Sindh High Court, City Courts and Malir district courts in the wake of a protest call given by the Sindh Bar Council against the “behaviour” and “poor administration” of the female judge.

The SBC expressed dismay over inaction against the judge for her “insulting and non-cooperative behaviour towards members of the Malir Bar Association despite a complete strike being observed by them for the last 10 days”.

The district and session judge had sent a report to the SHC registrar with regard to the illegal and commercial use of an RO plant at the Malir district and sessions court complex.

She mentioned that a judicial magistrate who was the supervising officer of the donated RO plant sent a report about the commercial use of distilled filter water. After this, the commercial use of distilled water was prohibited through an office order on May 11. The RO plant was being maintained by the district court administration.

Meanwhile, a women lawyers’ association expressed their unwavering support for the district and sessions judge and said the judge had only restrained the Malir Bar Association from engaging in commercial activity at the Malir district court premises, and requested the chief justice to take cognizance of the matter.

On Tuesday, a great number of lawyers staged a protest sit-in outside the SHC chief justice’s chamber, where a joint general body meeting of members of the SBC, the SHC Bar Association, the Karachi Bar Association and the Malir Bar Association was also held. The speakers demanded immediate removal of the Malir judge. Before that, the protesting lawyers blocked the high court’s main entrance, stopping their colleagues and litigants from entering the building.

At the subordinate courts, members of the legal fraternity didn’t show up to plead their cases fixed for hearing, as a result of which hundreds of cases were simply put off, adding to the misery of litigants. Besides, prison authorities did not bring under-trial prisons to the courts following the protest call. The SBC in a statement announced it would continue the boycott on Wednesday (today) on the request of the SHCBA, KBA and MBA.

“It is just because of the poor administration of the district and sessions judge Malir that the judicial system in the district judiciary of Malir has collapsed. Under these circumstances, it is unanimously decided to observe a complete strike and boycott of courts’ proceedings on May 25, 2023 throughout the Sindh province, including special courts,” read the statement. The council also decided to hold a “peaceful protest/dharna” outside the chamber of the chief justice at 8:30am.