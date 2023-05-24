SHC stops trial, grants bail to lawyer

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday stayed criminal trial proceedings against an Ahmadi community lawyer who was arrested for using the word ‘Syed’ in his name, until the investigation officer put on record his opinion on the meaning of the phrase “Ahl-e-Bait”.

The direction came on a bail application of Ali Ahmed Tariq, who was booked by the city courts police under Section 298-B of the PPC relating to misuse of epithets, descriptions and titles, etc., reserved for certain holy personages or places.

The applicant’s counsel, Salahuddin Ahmed, submitted that no offence under Section 298-B has occurred and punishment for the offence with which the applicant is charged falls within the non-prohibitory clause of Section 497 of the CrPC. The additional prosecution general opposed the bail application, submitting that the applicant should have first approached the trial court, and his bail application should be dismissed.

The complainant’ counsel, Manzoor Ahmed Rajput, submitted that it is strictly prohibited that a person from the Ahmaddiya faith call himself a Muslim. He submitted that the applicant was a repeated offender who used the word ‘Syed’ in his name and he was guilty of an offence under Section 298(B) of the PPC.

A single bench, headed by Justice Omar Sial, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, observed that the high court has concurrent and co-extensive jurisdiction with the sessions court for the grant of post-arrest bail.

The court observed that it is well settled that proprietary demands that the court of first instance be approached first for bail; however, it there are compelling reasons for a high court to do so it may hear a post-arrest bail application directly after recording its reasons for drifting from the rule of proprietary.

It further observed that Islamic scholars from different schools of thought have only partially had a unanimous opinion on who falls within the ambit of Ahl-e-Bait and different schools of religious thought have given different ambits of people who fall within the ambit of

Ahl-e-Bait. It said that as a corollary who is entitled to use the word Syed with his name and what exactly does that word mean require interpretation.