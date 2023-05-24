Sindh, Centre join hands to curb synthetic drug use in country

The Sindh and federal governments have joined hands to work together to avert the drug menace, particularly the use of synthetic drugs, so that the young generation, the future of the country, can be protected, and rehabilitated if affected.

This decision was made during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti at the CM House on Tuesday.

Bugti acknowledged the efforts of the provincial government in taking the lead in conducting a successful operation against drug trafficking and the menace of drug use.

“The menace of synthetic drugs that has penetrated the educational institutions in Sindh has been stopped to a great extent,” the federal minister acknowledged on the occasion.

The CM said that the penetration of synthetic drugs into educational institutions, particularly in Karachi, was a massive threat to our children. He added that he had formed and chaired the Provincial Task Force on Control of Narcotics in 2019 for providing policy guidelines in this regard.

He said that a committee under the Rangers Sindh director general had also been constituted to control narcotics and other drugs at the provincial borders.

They also coordinate with all the relevant agencies and present monthly progress reports to the task force, he added. “We have another committee chaired by the inspector general of police to control narcotics and other drugs in all the cities and towns of the province.”

Shah said that two drug rehabilitation centres, one in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, are functioning under the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), where doctors and psychologists work in collaboration so that drug addicts can resume normal life after being treated. The chief executive said that his government is also in the process of identifying and setting up special rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in all the divisional headquarters of the province.

MATRC Manghopir

Earlier, Shah and Bugti formally inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in Manghopir. The MATRC is a state-of-the-art facility established by the provincial government with the help of the ANF.

The CM thanked the federal minister for his presence and participation in the programme to discuss the current situation of drugs in the province and other related matters.

“This is a vital issue that affects the lives and well-being of millions of people in our country,” said the CM, adding that this needs to be addressed jointly by the provincial and federal governments so that the menace can be averted.

The CM said that the MATRC aims at providing quality and comprehensive services for the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration of drug users and their families.

“The MATRC has a capacity of 60 beds, and offers free treatment and rehabilitation of drug users, providing detoxification, food, boarding, counselling, vocational training and aftercare services to drug addicts,” he said, adding that the MATRC would also conduct awareness campaigns, research studies and capacity building programmes for reducing the demand of drugs.

According to the CM, the MATRC is also a testament to the government’s commitment and resolve to provide humane and dignified care to drug users and their families. “The MATRC is not only a hospital but also a home to those who seek help and hope for a better future.”

Citing the results of the National Drug Use Survey 2022, he said that approximately six per cent of the population (equivalent to 6.7 million people) — nine per cent adult males and 2.9 per cent adult females — had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the preceding years.

He added that the most used drugs are cannabis, heroin, opium, methamphetamine and prescription drugs. He pointed out that Sindh is one of the most affected regions in the country in terms of the drug problem.

Shah said the drug problem in Sindh is also linked to various social, economic, health and security issues, such as poverty, unemployment, crime, violence, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, mental disorders and human trafficking.

Bugti said that there is a dire need to work in close coordination with all the provincial governments so that the drug menace can be averted. He said that earlier, in some areas people were using drugs, but now it has become accessible to schoolchildren and affecting them badly.

The federal minister said that Arabic and Chinese languages would be taught to the drug addicts being rehabilitated at the centre so that they can be provided with livelihood opportunities.

He emphasised the need of working in jails, where drugs are being peddled and used. Bugti thanked the CM and his party leadership for supporting him in the cause.