Unequal access

I would like to bring attention to the upcoming International Day of Action for Women’s Health, observed on May 28, and its significance in promoting gender equality in healthcare. This day serves as a reminder of the challenges women face in accessing quality healthcare and highlights the importance of addressing gender disparities in the healthcare system. In our society, women often encounter numerous barriers that hinder their access to comprehensive healthcare services.
These barriers include limited availability of reproductive health services, cultural stigmas and discriminatory practices. We must take concerted efforts to overcome these challenges and ensure that every woman receives equal and equitable healthcare.
Bushra Shaukat
Lahore
