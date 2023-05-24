Living in terror

Crime and violence have become commonplace in Kashmore, Sindh. In recent weeks, three policemen have lost their lives to armed bandits in the district and robberies and abductions for ransom are on the rise. The violence can be attributed to a range of factors, including corruption, lack of accountability and a general breakdown of law and order. On top of this rampant crime and violence, the district is engulfed by poverty, which provides a fertile breeding-ground for criminal networks. Communities and families are living in fear and do not know when one of their loved ones might be lost.

The government must invest in essential services such as healthcare and infrastructure to address the root causes of the conflict. Furthermore, there is a need to increase investment in the police force and train them to effectively tackle the challenges posed by criminal networks and armed groups. The people of Kashmore deserve to live in peace and security, and it's up to all of us to make that happen.

Zulqarnain Khoso

Kashmore