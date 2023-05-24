Memes into money

The demand for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Pakistan is rapidly increasing. NFTs have emerged as a new form of digital asset that is revolutionizing the art, gaming and collectibles industries globally, and Pakistan is no exception to this phenomenon. NFTs are unique digital assets that can represent ownership for a wide range of digital and physical items. Artists, creators and collectors have embraced this technology as it allows them to monetize and trade their digital creations in a secure and transparent manner. It also provides an avenue for the artists to showcase and receive fair compensation for their work.

In Pakistan, a surge in interest and participation in the NFT market is being witnessed. For example, the ‘friendship ended with Mudasir’ meme made by a man in Gujranwala was sold for $51,776 as an NFT. However, there is a need for greater awareness among Pakistanis regarding NFTs. This technology is very new and individuals may find it difficult to understand. This will increase the country’s potential for digital innovation and investment.

Talbia Syed

Karachi