A skill on its own

Trying to find employment opportunities has become quite a difficult and complicated process nowadays. Companies have sprung up whose entire business model is helping people find a job. In fact, one of the key reasons behind our high unemployment rate is the inability of people to find a job that suits their skills. Additionally, for those in the freelancing market, limited proficiency in English can dent one’s job prospects regardless of how suited they are for a particular role. We must teach our people how to become better at job searches, writing CVs and giving interviews. Empowering individuals with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to navigate the job market, communicate effectively and seize available opportunities is crucial to reducing unemployment.

Muhammad Hassan Raza

Karachi