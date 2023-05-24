SAI seeks removal of import curbs

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on Tuesday asked the government to remove import restrictions on raw material, machinery, and spares to save the industrial sector from closure and prevent layoffs.

In its proposal for Federal Budget 2023-24, the association said import curbs have brought down the output of the industrial sector, deepened ongoing economic crisis thereby putting the collection of government’s own tax targets into jeopardy.

“Overall, the inflation and rising cost of doing business coupled with lending rates for industry, as high as 22-23 percent, have broken the backbone of the economy. The government needs to take immediate measures to save the industrial sector from falling sick –– a dire state, which, if allowed to go unabated, would never be reversible in the future,” SAI said.

The association further highlighted that the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) EPD Circular No 20 of 2022, had created more problems than it could have solved. “Some of its provisions are in contravention of the SBP Foreign Exchange Regulation/Manual,” it said. SAI stressed that the circular needed elaboration, clarification, and amendments to the extent of providing a complete framework of what SBP calls “self-funded imports”.