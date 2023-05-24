Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold snapped its winning streak and dropped by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs237,200 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs85 to Rs203,361. Gold rates dropped by $13 to $1,959 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.