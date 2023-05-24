Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold snapped its winning streak and dropped by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs237,200 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs85 to Rs203,361. Gold rates dropped by $13 to $1,959 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kashif Anwar has called for reducing corporate tax rates to...
KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry on Tuesday asked the government to remove import restrictions on raw...
KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems has announced acquisition of Imparé, a Silicon Valley-based startup specialising in...
KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has approached the Federal Board of Revenue regarding illegal sale of...
LONDON: The International Monetary Fund no longer expects a recession in Britain this year, it said on Tuesday,...
LAHORE: The size distribution of firms in developing countries has a long tail, with a large number of small,...