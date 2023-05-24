Breaking the cycle

LAHORE: The size distribution of firms in developing countries has a long tail, with a large number of small, unproductive firms coexisting alongside a small number of large, productive firms. According to standard economic reasoning, this situation is inefficient.

It would make economic sense for the small, unproductive firms to close down. This should happen automatically through the invisible hand of competition, as the more productive firms should be able to offer a better product at a lower price, while also attracting workers with higher wages.

However, it is perplexing that workers prefer to work in informal enterprises where they are paid almost half the wages instead of working for formal medium or larger enterprises. Why do these inefficient firms survive, trapping resources in low-productivity activities? What is preventing the market from working its magic and benefiting everyone?

Few have attempted to find out the reasons behind markets operating against economic logic. Some argue that government regulations make compliance too burdensome for small firms, while others claim that tax evasion gives informal firms an unfair advantage.

In Pakistan, there are over 5 million mini-small and small mostly inefficient enterprises. Logically, if these enterprises were to close down and the larger, more productive firms were to hire their workers, total output and well-being would increase. However, this logic fails in the case of small enterprises operating informally. These enterprises do not pay taxes and operate outside the country's labor code, which somewhat masks their inefficiency.

A key characteristic of modern production is the mobilization of a significant amount of know-how, too much for any single person to handle. To bring these skills together, people need to be integrated into cooperative arrangements within the same firm or clusters of related firms. However, in order to work together, people have to travel from their homes to the production sites.

In Pakistan, where formal sector manufacturing is located on the outskirts of cities, commuting from home to work is a laborious task for workers.

Daily commute times for low-income formal-sector workers often exceed three hours, and the average direct cost of transportation and one meal is equivalent to roughly two hours of work at the minimum wage. A formal unskilled worker earning a minimum wage of Rs25,000 a month has to spend Rs120 on commuting costs and another Rs120 on meals. Including commuting time, the eight-hour shift becomes an 11-hour shift, which means the worker is receiving six hours of net salary for 11 hours of engagement outside the home.

For a formal worker living in the city, the net salary would be Rs18,500 after accounting for commuting expenses for an 11-hour ordeal, including 3 hours spent on commuting. Additionally, there is the inconvenience of travel and the potential problems caused by being far from home in case of a family emergency.

This is why workers prefer to work informally near their residences in the slums, even at half the minimum wage. They also save three hours of commuting hassle.

Housing policy is often discussed without considering urban transport and the locations where industrial and business zones are authorized.

The existence of the informal sector is largely due to the fact that people are disconnected from modern production networks, which is an inefficiency that cannot be resolved simply by reducing the cost of registering a business or forcing small firms to pay taxes.

What is needed is a redesign of urban space, including subways and dedicated bus lanes, and a more integrated approach to housing, social services, and production areas. Governments will have to initiate positive actions, not just cease negative ones.