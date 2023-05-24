SCBP, Mastercard team up to innovate in payments

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Ltd. and Mastercard have signed an exclusive strategic partnership to accelerate payment innovation in Pakistan. The partnership is expected to expand the Bank's existing offerings and fuel the growth of the digital payment landscape across the country. Building on a long-standing partnership, Mastercard has once again become the preferred and exclusive partner for Standard Chartered for all consumer and commercial debit and credit portfolios. The collaboration also includes the launch of Mastercard's World and World Elite cards, targeted at ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), offering priceless lifestyle and travel benefits and experiences.