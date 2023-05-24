Relaunch of Pakistan-Iran-Turkiye cargo train proposed

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Tuesday called for relaunch of a cargo train between Pakistan and Turkiye via Iran to boost trade with the two friendly countries.

Welcoming the inauguration of a Pakistan-Iran border market recently, PBF Lahore president Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said, “A successful experience has already been done in the near past and can be initiated on a permanent basis, which can lead to increased trade between these three countries by providing a faster, more cost-effective, and more reliable transportation option for goods.”

He stated that Turkiye is the gateway to Europe while a cargo train could travel to Europe in just 15 days via Turkiye. “Pakistan should take advantage of this strategic location of Turkiye and introduce a more reliable and safe transportation mode for cargo,” Tanveer urged. “This could lead to increased economic growth and job creation in both countries.”

PBF chief further stated that the cargo train project could enhance connectivity between the three countries by improving transportation infrastructure and reducing transportation costs.

“This could facilitate greater regional integration and cooperation. The cargo train project can diversify Pakistan's trade routes, reducing the country's reliance on sea and air transportation, which can be affected by geopolitical tensions, piracy, and other risks.”

The project can also provide a boost to Pakistan's logistics industry by creating new opportunities for logistics providers, freight forwarders, and other businesses involved in the transportation of goods, according to Tanveer.

The cargo train could be helpful in strengthening bilateral ties between the three countries by promoting economic and cultural exchange, he added. “This could facilitate greater cooperation on a wide range of issues.”