Stocks close in red on lingering doubts over IMF bailout, currency woes

Stocks closed lower on a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors opted to remain sidelined amid falling rupee and a continued uncertainty hovering over the IMF bailout programme, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 95.76 points or 0.23 percent to 41,099.31 points against 41,195.07 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,295.65 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,098.70 points.

“Stocks closed lower amid a slump in rupee and investor concerns about political uncertainty,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said. He added that an uncertainty over federal budget FY24 announcements amid debt serving woes, surging power sector circular debt, dismal data on textile exports falling by 29 percent year-on-year in April’23, and delays in the International Monetary Fund - IMF bailout agreement had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 48.49 points or 0.33 percent to 14,607.07 points compared with 14,655.56 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares dropped by 6 million shares to 91.494 million shares from 97.765 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs2.390 billion from Rs2.879 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.200 trillion from Rs6.207 trillion. Out of 305 companies active in the session, 116 closed in green, 152 in red and 37 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said it was a range-bound day at Pakistan Equities where the benchmark index moved in a narrow band of 197 points.

“Investors opted to remain on the sidelines in the absence of any positive trigger to support market sentiments. Energy stocks continued to see profit-taking Tuesday too while selected stocks of food, fertiliser, banks, tech and textile sectors saw some fresh buying,” he stated.

“The aforementioned buying can be attributed to attractive valuations and better dividend yields offered by these stocks.”

During the trading hours, HUBC, OGDC, PPL, PSO and EFERT contributed negatively to the index as they lost 62 points, cumulatively. On the other side, UPFL, ENGRO, ABL, SYS & GATM witnessed some buying interest as they added 53 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs1,600 to Rs23,400 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs35 to Rs1,680 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs86.67 to Rs6,500 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs18.51 to Rs640 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX witnessed a mixed session on Tuesday. “The market opened in the green but the index swung both ways considering the political unrest in the state,” it reported. “Investors participation remained sluggish throughout the trading session as the bourse closed off in red. Volumes remained decent across the board while the 3rd tier equities led the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-32.3 points), commercial banks (-19.4 points), power generation & distribution (-17.2 points), OMCs (-16.1 points), and cement (-13.3 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 23.196 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.11 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 8.547 million shares, which also closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.81 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Oil & Gas Dev., TPL Properties, Hascol Petrol, Gul Ahmed, TRG Pak Ltd and Air Link Commun. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 177.770 million shares from 104.604 million shares.