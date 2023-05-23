Murtaza Noor nominated as goodwill ambassador to promote sports

Islamabad:Muhamamd Murtaza Noor, Executive Director Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, a largest network of Pakistani universities, has been nominated as goodwill ambassador by Elite Sports Pakistan to further promote e-sports and healthy activities at the university campuses across Pakistan, says a press release.

According to the nomination letter, he has been nominated as goodwill ambassador in recognition of more than two decades-long contribution in higher education sector especially ensuring effective and meaningful engagements of youth at university campuses through developing first ever Roadmaps on Promoting Social Sciences and Peaceful & Tolerant University Campuses, strengthening campus-based student societies and sport clubs through provision of required equipment & sport items.