Initiatives for entrepreneurs

Islamabad:A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to jointly enhance financial inclusion for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This collaboration strives to empower MSMEs supported and trained by Hashoo Foundation, fostering their entrepreneurial journey. Mobilink Bank, through this partnership, is committed to enabling the growth and success of small businesses amidst a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Ayesha Khan shared how Hashoo Foundation has positively impacted the lives of three million people through its signature programs like Entrepreneurship Training Hub and Incubation Centre (ETHIC) and received multiple awards including the International Forum (iF) Social Impact Prize, BBC Global Challenge Award, and the Clinton Global Initiatives Award, for empowering women through various value chain approaches. An innovative action research initiative was training women entrepreneurs for waste-to-money conversion in the Sustainable Methods and Resilient Technologies (SMaRT) village project. In the past year, HF empowered over 12,000 women and men through such collaborations in various partnerships.

Ghazanfar Azzam, president and CEO of Mobilink Bank, and Ayesha Khan, CEO of HF and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at Hashoo Group signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. With a specific focus on fostering an inclusive banking ecosystem, this partnership harnesses the potential of digital on boarding processes and grants entrepreneurs’ access to a diverse range of essential financial products and solutions. As part of the agreement, female beneficiaries of HF will also gain access to the Bank’s Bint-e-Hawwa product.