‘Population rate affecting growth’

Islamabad:While sharing concerns over 2.8 per cent population growth of the country as per new census, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has said such rapid increase in the population is more dangerous to pull the country down economically than some external enemy.

He said in a statement that population growth in the 7th national population census was almost double as compared to 2.4 per cent in the last population census. “This has very serious ramifications and Pakistan will become a joke,” he warned, adding that the count at present showed over 3 per cent growth in Sindh and even higher rate in some districts of Balochistan such as 22.3 per cent in Punjgur. Moreover, the population increased by 2.71 per cent in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as well.

The Minister said that these unnatural numbers evolving at present speak of intentional abnormalities encouraged at the provincial implementation level, a responsibility of the provincial governments that, he added, were inspired by a need to gain more from the NFC award. In a letter to chief secretaries of all provinces, Chief Census Commissioner (CCC) Naeem uz Zafar said that “by virtue of the digital census, it is possible to detect irregularities in the census either due to under-enumeration or over-enumeration due to biases or lax behaviour.”

He urged the provinces that most important data should be collected in an accurate and transparent manner. The CCC asked provinces in a follow-up to a Census Monitory Committee meeting held recently at the Planning Ministry to review the conducted census progress. During the course of the meeting, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) authorities shared the identified anomalies, as identified in real-time using the digitized systems designed in the first-ever digital census, observations of field monitoring teams and in-depth cross-analysis, along with the current population counts.

The PBS identified the gaps, abnormalities, over and under counting, missed areas and other anomalies and conveying the same for immediate redressal to provinces, made possible due to the digital systems being used and expert and timely in-depth data analysis. As shared in the meeting, there are abnormal trends in the population counts that require immediate verification and rectification.

In lieu of this, the CCC already asked the relevant departments sharing the dates for the verification and rectification process and separately wrote to the chief secretaries urging them to take all necessary steps to ensure an accurate census. The better future of Pakistan and its people lies in conducting a transparent and credible census upholding the UN principles, with no compromise on the basic rights of the people.

Meanwhile, the CCC has issued directions for verification and rectification of the census data until May 30, 2023.