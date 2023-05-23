New teaching posts approved for Punjab University

LAHORE:The 1750th meeting of the Punjab University (PU) Syndicate was held here on Monday which approved the creation of new teaching posts for various new departments.In the meeting chaired by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, the recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee, which have been pending for a year, have been approved.

The creation of new teaching posts for departments suffering from shortage of teachers has also been approved. Sources said a number of members raised objections over the creation of new teaching posts because of the university’s financial position and already vacant posts. However, it is pertinent to mention here that a Sub-Committee formed by the Syndicate had already proposed creation of posts only in such departments where these were essentially required.

The sources further said the Syndicate finally approved 127 teaching posts. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, in his statement, said that filling the shortage of teachers would not only promote the research culture in the university but also help improve student teacher ratio to impart quality education.