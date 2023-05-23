Depts directed to get ready for monsoon rains, floods

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal has directed all the departments concerned of Punjab to complete their preparations to tackle the upcoming monsoon rains and possible floods and ensure the safety of precious human lives.

The provincial minister said this while visiting the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) headquarters on Monday where PDMA DG Imran Qureshi briefed him about monsoon arrangements and flood preparations. He instructed Wasa and local bodies to ensure timely cleaning of the sewage drains. He said urgent steps should be taken to strengthen the river embankments. He further said our utmost efforts are to complete development schemes on time to protect the people of Punjab from calamities like floods, storms and rains. The minister urged that the removal of encroachment from flood areas should be ensured. “The caretaker government was taking practical steps for the convenience of the people”. Earlier, PDMA DG told in the briefing that his organisation was equipped with modern systems having full capacity to deal with any natural calamity.